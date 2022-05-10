Summer Fun in 2022! – Coronado Summer Day Camps Begin June 20

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is “bringing on the fun” this summer with a wide variety of day camps for your child, preteen and teen. Camps begin June 20 and run through August 19. Here’s a sample of camps available:

For the sports enthusiast there are tennis, basketball, volleyball, golf, soccer and Jr Sports Camps.

Allow your child’s technology skills to grow by enrolling them in 3-D printing, coding, graphic design, or custom programming camps.

Children can get active with surf, jump rope, dance or hip-hop camps.

Young artistic minds can learn to make movies, play musical instruments, master graphic design, draw anime or pop culture characters in the variety of arts camps offered.

Lego lovers can engineer and build in Pokemon, MineCraft, Marvel Universe and STEM Lego Engineering Camps.

New camps this summer are Sewing and Design, Magic and Cooking. This is a great chance to allow your children to learn a new skill while they have fun. Cooking camp themes include Harry Potter, Disney, Marvel Superheroes and Star Wars…the perfect way for young ones to have fun while learning an important life skill.

Full day camps include a day of fun at Glorietta Bay – campers will play sports, compete in games, and make crafts at the Bay Camp. In addition there are laser tag and dodgeball camps too.

There are also camps for the young ones, ages 2-5! Little ones will move and groove with activities provided by the KinderGym Staff.

To find out more about the Summer 2022 camps, visit www.coronado.ca.us/recreation and view the Summer e-Brochure. Registration for Coronado residents is currently open online and all other registration begins Wednesday, May 18.

If you have other questions about summer youth programs, please call 619-522-7342 for more information.





