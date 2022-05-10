Tuesday, May 10, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Learn to Play Pool – Billiards Information Day, May 17

By City of Coronado

 

If you would like to learn how to play pool or improve your billiards game, the John D. Spreckels Center has a new instructor who can help. On Tuesday, May 17 between 10 and 11 am, head over to 1019 Seventh Street and meet the new billiards instructor, semi-pro Josh Watson. 

Learn about the basic fundamentals of stance, aiming, and strategy at this one-time free presentation. Josh will hold group billiards lessons bi-weekly in June so this is a great opportunity get the details of what you can expect in small group lessons. 

Attendees will meet in the John D. Spreckels Center lounge next to our billiards table. A reservation is not required and all adults are welcome. For questions, please call 619-522-7343.

 

 

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

