Learn to Play Pool – Billiards Information Day, May 17

If you would like to learn how to play pool or improve your billiards game, the John D. Spreckels Center has a new instructor who can help. On Tuesday, May 17 between 10 and 11 am, head over to 1019 Seventh Street and meet the new billiards instructor, semi-pro Josh Watson.

Learn about the basic fundamentals of stance, aiming, and strategy at this one-time free presentation. Josh will hold group billiards lessons bi-weekly in June so this is a great opportunity get the details of what you can expect in small group lessons.

Attendees will meet in the John D. Spreckels Center lounge next to our billiards table. A reservation is not required and all adults are welcome. For questions, please call 619-522-7343.





