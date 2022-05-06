Sunday, May 8, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Tennis and Pickleball Court Resurfacing Project

1 min.
By City of Coronado
Coronado Cays Park tennis courts

The City Council has agreed to increase the number of pickleball courts in Coronado. At its meeting this past week, the Council directed staff to make some changes to various courts while undergoing a resurfacing project.

To create more playing area for pickleball players, the Council directed staff to convert an existing tennis court in the Cays into dedicated pickleball courts and the basketball court into more pickleball courts, keeping the hoops in place, if feasible. Staff also was directed to ensure that at least one set of the new pickleball courts includes lighting.

The Council asked that the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan architect make the best use of the space around the Cays Tennis Courts and consider including a basketball court and more pickleball courts as part of the space. After receiving court usage data and reviewing the results of the 2022 Tennis and Pickleball Community Survey, the Council also directed staff to pursue public-private partnerships for tennis and pickleball facilities and to make improvements at both Cays Park and the Glorietta Bay Tennis Center to add lighting to increase playing capacity and provide a better socializing experience. Staff also was directed to replace a soft court with a hard court.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.