Tennis and Pickleball Court Resurfacing Project

The City Council has agreed to increase the number of pickleball courts in Coronado. At its meeting this past week, the Council directed staff to make some changes to various courts while undergoing a resurfacing project.

To create more playing area for pickleball players, the Council directed staff to convert an existing tennis court in the Cays into dedicated pickleball courts and the basketball court into more pickleball courts, keeping the hoops in place, if feasible. Staff also was directed to ensure that at least one set of the new pickleball courts includes lighting.

The Council asked that the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan architect make the best use of the space around the Cays Tennis Courts and consider including a basketball court and more pickleball courts as part of the space. After receiving court usage data and reviewing the results of the 2022 Tennis and Pickleball Community Survey, the Council also directed staff to pursue public-private partnerships for tennis and pickleball facilities and to make improvements at both Cays Park and the Glorietta Bay Tennis Center to add lighting to increase playing capacity and provide a better socializing experience. Staff also was directed to replace a soft court with a hard court.





