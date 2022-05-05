Coronado Crime Report (April 23 through April 29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported Airpods stolen.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported sweatpants taken.

Burglary Report on G Avenue

Victim reported items taken from garage.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on J Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported. Three vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Golf cart and truck involved.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vehicle window broken.

Petty Theft Report on I Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report at Boney’s Bayside Market on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted groceries.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on G Avenue

Victim reported exercise equipment stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

4/23/2022: Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Glorietta Boulevard

23 year old male

4/23/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 9th Street and I Avenue

23 year old male

4/23/2022: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75

56 year old male

4/23/2022: Willfully Fleeing a Pursuing Police Officer and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of National Avenue

33 year old male

4/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

4/25/2022: Disobeying the Directions of an Official Traffic Control Device and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of San Luis Rey

38 year old male

4/26/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

4/26/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of San Luis Rey

25 year old male

4/26/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 700 block of D Avenue

52 year old female

4/26/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of I Avenue

20 year old female

4/28/2022: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 1500 block of Attu Road

51 year old male

4/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue

35 year old male

4/29/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

37 year old male





