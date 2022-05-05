Coronado Crime Report (April 23 through April 29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report at Marriott on 2nd Street
Victim reported Airpods stolen.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported sweatpants taken.
Burglary Report on G Avenue
Victim reported items taken from garage.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on J Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported. Three vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Golf cart and truck involved.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported vehicle window broken.
Petty Theft Report on I Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft Report at Boney’s Bayside Market on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted groceries.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on G Avenue
Victim reported exercise equipment stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Arrests:
4/23/2022: Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Glorietta Boulevard
23 year old male
4/23/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 9th Street and I Avenue
23 year old male
4/23/2022: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75
56 year old male
4/23/2022: Willfully Fleeing a Pursuing Police Officer and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of National Avenue
33 year old male
4/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male
4/25/2022: Disobeying the Directions of an Official Traffic Control Device and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of San Luis Rey
38 year old male
4/26/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
39 year old male
4/26/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of San Luis Rey
25 year old male
4/26/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 700 block of D Avenue
52 year old female
4/26/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of I Avenue
20 year old female
4/28/2022: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 1500 block of Attu Road
51 year old male
4/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue
35 year old male
4/29/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
37 year old male