Soroptimist Celebrates “The Art of Giving,” Soroptimist of the Year and Public Service Honors

For the first time in over two years, Soroptimist International of Coronado gathered April 23 with members, former members, and potential members in person for a party. Besides the joy of seeing each other together for the first time in years, there were many things to celebrate.

2022 is the 75th anniversary of the local chapter, and the 100th year of the founding of Soroptimist International. Soroptimist International is a global organization working to provide women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Throughout the pandemic, the Coronado chapter continued to fund grants and scholarships. If you have ever attended the “Legends Luncheon” or donated to the local club, here is a glimpse of where donations were distributed in 2021-2022: Barrio Logan College Institute, Carol Raiter Scholarships, Casa Hogar Sion Orphanage scholarships, Coronado High School scholarships honoring Jane Granzer, Sybil Stockdale, and CoSA, Home Start Maternity Shelter*, Generate Hope Transitional Housing*, Just in Time for Foster Youth Financial Literacy program, Live Your Dream Awards, Mary’s Guest House*, Point Loma Nazarene Flourish Academy*, Reading Legacy Incarcerated Women Literacy and Family Reading Program, Responsibility Summer School for Girls, Rotario Binational Foundation Partnership for Clean Water Project, San Diego Youth Foundation STARS program*, Soroptimist Service Awards (Middle School and High School), and Southwestern College Soroptimist Scholarships. The asterisked programs’ primary focus is on Human Trafficking education, prevention, and survivor assistance and transition. This was made possible by the generosity of members, donors, and local businesses who donated items for online and this year, in person auction.

The local businesses and individuals who contributed items for “The Art of Giving” Party and Silent Auction last Saturday include Catherine Housseau Photography, Katy Green, Sue Gillingham, Nicole Wing – Sea La Vie, Jan Iwashita, Pam Hammett – Coronado Glass and Paint, Debbie Boney – Boney’s Bayside Market, Blossom Sanger – Floral Portraits, Katherine Farley and Kristy Pierre – Root 75, Il Fornaio, Lamb’s Players Theater, Mary Ann Berta – La Mer, Jennifer Cordova – Sewell Healthy Living Center, Kenneth Kwong – Zyia, Delia Zuniga – M & J Professional Cleaners, I.B Pet, Colin King – King Physical Therapy and Training, Charlie Pincus – Coronado Toymakers, Aimee Richards, Glorietta Bay Inn, Merridee Book – Coronado Island Film Festival, Genevieve Rohan, Carolyn Muehlenbeck, Colleen Cavalieri – Vom Fass, Wendy McGuire. Members of the club are aware that local businesses support many local nonprofits, and encourage each other, the club, and the community to always “Shop Local.”

A key event at the celebration this year was the surprise announcement of Soroptimist of the Year. This individual embodies the spirit of the club, who goes above and beyond the extraordinary in helping others achieve their best. This woman exudes the team spirit behind every membership meeting, every fundraiser, and every Live Your Dream campaign. Blossom Sanger announced the award in a show stopping skit that completely surprised the awardee, President Jennifer Alvord. Jennifer was Club President during the unprecedented two years of COVID lock down, shepherding the club through hundreds of hours of volunteering at the Community Vaccination Clinic, transitioning to online fundraising and Zoom meetings, and setting the tone and “can do” attitude of the group and the grantees during the challenges of the times. Jennifer takes over the designation from Genevieve Rohan, who was a fantastic representative of the group, serving as Soroptimist of the Year for two years during the lock down.

If the above has sparked an interest, the chapter is conducting their annual fundraiser “The Art of Giving,” and is within $10,000 of their goal. You can contribute online at www.coronadosoroptimist.org/donate. You can learn more about the club, about membership, or attend a meeting by contacting Jan Iwashita at [email protected].

Soroptimist recap written by Wendy McGuire





