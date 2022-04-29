Community Invited to Hometown Banner Ceremony May 21

The City of Coronado invites the community to its next Hometown Heroes Banner ceremony on Saturday, May 21.

The City will honor its own “hometown heroes” with banners hung along Third and Fourth streets, the City’s “Avenue of Heroes” from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island, and with a celebration of their military careers. The ceremony for the 14th Group of honorees will be held at 10:30 am at the Coronado High School Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave.

The City, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Avenue of Heroes Neighborhood Association, the Hometown Banner Committee and the Coronado Historical Association worked together to develop the Hometown Hero Banner program in 2014 to recognize veterans or active duty service members who live or have lived in Coronado. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the City’s Facebook page and will be produced and rebroadcast on Coronado TV.

If you would like to nominate someone to be recognized, get more details on the May 21 ceremony or watch archived ceremonies, visit CommentCoronado.org or read more here.





