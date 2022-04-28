Two Glimpses of a ‘More Than OK’ Coronado

Submitted by Doris Besikof

Recently I had two occasions to experience our community.

The Flower Show: Sunday afternoon, it was my honor to demonstrate painting at the Arts Booth. Since then I have smiled and painted with renewed energy as a result of the warmth and positivity of all the friends, old and new, and people whom I’d never met, who stopped by to greet and encourage me.

The CUSD Informational Forum. Two days later, I attended CUSD’s forum, held to inform our community about students’ progress and steps being taken to help them after the disruption of the pandemic.

Students’ achievements in the face of unavoidable obstacles have been remarkable! From the responsive, detailed information presented, it is clear, our schools are in the care of dedicated experts who are motivated to use every tool at their disposal so that each child will have the best possible learning experience.

Coronado is not merely “ok.” We have good things to celebrate on several fronts: nice people, beautiful flowers, volunteers and artists to enhance our surroundings. Students, teachers and administrators deserve and need our thanks and support. They face daily challenges. If it were possible, I would give them all the same uplifting encouragement and gratitude shown to me by those folks at the flower show! CUSD students and personnel have my special thanks and admiration.

So pick some flowers, thank a volunteer and above all, praise and encourage our students, teachers and school personnel!

Best wishes!

Doris Besikof






