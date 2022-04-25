CHS Alum, Calle Perkins Goerke, Services Coronado’s Baby Rental Equipment Needs

Calle Goerke graduated from CHS in 2007 and has made her way back to Coronado. She explains, “My husband and I welcomed our second child earlier this year. He has a rare genetic disorder and will only be with us for a short time. We knew we wanted to have him enjoy life in Coronado. We had the opportunity to move back and raise our kids in my hometown and we couldn’t pass that up. Most of family is still in Coronado and the surrounding area. We wanted our kids to grow up with their aunts, uncles and cousins so close by.”

Getting involved in BabyQuip, a baby gear rental service, made sense for Calle. She shares that she has used BabyQuip while traveling before and had great experiences. Calle elaborates, “I am actually a gear specialist and buyer for a children’s store and have accumulated so much gear over the years and one day looking in my garage I thought someone should be benefitting from this stuff! Since my kids are so young we still use the gear so getting rid of it didn’t seem right, BabyQuip seemed perfect.”

Focus on Coronado Needs

Calle is focused on the Coronado and Cays region exclusively. “There is a such a big vacation rental market here in Coronado and the Cays, I have decided to focus my business locally for now. Through the hotels and private home rentals I want to focus on supporting our locals’ needs first.”

While some families do travel with their own equipment, Calle understands the value of being able to leave some of the equipment at home. She describes her experiences, “Traveling with kids is crazy as it is. Bringing as little as possible is just less stressful, especially knowing your destination has everything you could need. My kids have never slept well in travel cribs and it was always a huge worry when we were planning trips because their sleep is so important. Knowing I could rent a full size crib and my child would sleep comfortably was huge to us.”

While some hotels do offer a port-a-crib, there is a difference between a travel crib and a full size crib. Calle says, “being able to offer multiple full size cribs in town is huge for me. My family that lives in North County comes to town often and stays at local hotels which don’t have full size cribs so I’m happy to I offer that for hotel visitors too.”

Other popular items for rent include strollers and car seats. Calle says, “I’ve had a few issues with stroller and car seat damage while flying and remember how bummed I was to have my nice products messed up and wishing I hadn’t put them on a plane.” Another popular item she supplies is beach wagons – perfect for Coronado!

To schedule your BabyQuip rental reach out to Calle at BabyQuip or by text at 619-630-8111.






