Youth Character Illustration Class Begins April 27

Learn character illustration from the former Art Director of Design for Custom Comics – a part of DC Comics. This class is designed for youth to learn the fundamental techniques of painting monochromatic and full color schemes.

Each student will have the chance to paint characters, comic book icons, concept art, and designs on illustration boards. Class beginning on Wednesday, April 27 from 3-5 pm at the Coronado Community Center. Art supplies are included in the cost. Open to ages seven and older.

For more information, visit coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





