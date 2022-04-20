Healthy Choices, Healthy You

In May, Sharp Coronado Hospital will be providing double the opportunity to learn how to become a healthier version of you. Two interactive presentations are scheduled at the John D. Spreckels Center and they are free to the public.

Join Gregory Apel, MD, board-certified emergency medicine doctor at Sharp Coronado Hospital as he presents on “The Golden Hour: How to Respond Quickly to a Stroke and Other Emergencies” Tuesday, May 10 from 3-4 pm. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the primary cause of serious, long-term adult disability in the U.S. The first step to treating stroke is to quickly recognize the signs and symptoms, and immediately call 911 to receive emergency medical care. Learn what to look for and how to help in an emergency.

In addition to the presentation, the emergency department nurses will offer free blood pressure screening and the Mindful Café chef will give a cooking demonstration along with offering samples of heart healthy treats. Registration is needed by Friday, May 6 to ensure enough samples are available. Please call 619-522-7343 to reserve your spot!

Thursday, May 12 from 3-4 pm, explore how recorded sound can positively impact mental wellness by joining Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Board-Certified Music Therapist, Haley Dipane, for a Music Therapy Workshop. This relaxing session combines music with other stress reducing techniques such as breathing and progressive muscle relaxation. Learn about the benefits of music therapy and experience its healing power. Registration is not needed to attend.

Choosing to take steps towards healthy choices by allowing Sharp Coronado Professionals to support you on your health journey might be the best decision you make. The John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, is glad to host informative and educational presentations that teach attendees how to maintain optimal health and wellness and staff hopes to see you there!





