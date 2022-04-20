Agency Founded by CHS Alumni Wins Local Excellence Award

Submitted content

Media Jet Marketing, a strategic e-commerce agency founded by two Coronado High School graduates, was recently recognized as an UpCity Excellence Award winner in the City of Los Angeles.

Each year, UpCity’s National and Local Excellence awards celebrate B2B service providers with the highest customer satisfaction and brand integrity based on a variety of online brand credibility ranking factors.

The agency received this award based on their overall Recommendability Rating, which relies solely on factors that impact how recommendable a service provider is.

Media Jet was founded in 2018 by Jorge and Alan Cevallos, initially designed to service their own internal e-commerce stores. After Alan graduated from CHS in the class of 2017, Jorge and Alan decided to go all in and chase the American Dream.

Since then, Media Jet has scaled multiple brands from less than $100,000 in yearly revenue to 7 and 8 figures, leveraging lean and efficient marketing tactics like influencer whitelisting, Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and email marketing. In recent months, the agency has also announced key partnerships with companies including Shopify and Recharge to continue supporting their growth goals.

March 2022 was the all-time best month for the agency’s client growth since launching in 2018. Over the last 12 months alone, the agency has seen an average 250% growth in revenue between all of their managed e-commerce accounts.

Jorge Cevallos, co-founder of Media Jet, shared this in response to the agency’s outstanding success, “Our entire team is committed to setting the bar in the world of e-commerce, that means that every team member has put in the groundwork to become the best in the industry in their unique field. This is an ongoing process, but this philosophy has helped us create strategies that have allowed us to more than double in size in less than 12 months.”

The Coronado community has also played a large role in the success of Media Jet. From 2021 to 2022, the strategic e-commerce agency has now more than doubled in size. With a team of over 18 marketers, four of whom are CHS Alumni, Media Jet has been able to advance in business as well as support the local Coronado community.

Tim Ferrar, a Sr. Account Manager at Media Jet and CHS Alumni stated, “Alan and I used to come up with some amazing ideas back in Mr. H’s woodworking class! Media Jet has opened so many doors for me in my career so far. I’m very happy to have joined the team back in 2020 – allowing me to work fully remote, travel, and reach my personal goals on the side!”

With specialized strategies, personalized support, and professional experience to back up every decision that they make, the entire Media Jet team is proud of the hard work and dedication they put into building quality marketing solutions for their clients. Businesses consistently choose to partner with Media Jet because they believe in their performance, transparency and honesty.

