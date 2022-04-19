Coronado Crime Report (April 9 through April 15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported handicap placard taken.

Petty Theft Report on Coronado Bay Road

Victim reported AirPods taken.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and J Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle and motorcycle involved.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

Unknown injury reported. Vehicle crashed into two houses.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle was sideswiped.

Petty Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported bicycle taken.

Vandalism Report on D Avenue

Spray paint found.

Arrests:

4/9/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

21 year old male

4/9/2022: Illicit Scavenging of Recyclable or Solid Waste Materials – Infraction on 300 block of E Avenue

56 year old male

4/10/2022: Driving With Alcohol While Underage – Misdemeanor on 9th Street and J Avenue

20 year old male

4/10/2022: Selling Alcohol to an Underage Person – Misdemeanor on 9th Street and J Avenue

21 year old male

4/12/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard

68 year old male

4/12/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on Nab and Rendova Road

33 year old male

4/13/2022: Speeding and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

21 year old female

4/13/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 1200 block of 4th Street

29 year old male

4/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on Marina Avenue and Ocean Boulevard

21 year old male





