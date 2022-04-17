Emerald Keepers Recognizes Top Water Wise Home Fronts

As part of an ongoing water conservation initiative during California’s record drought, Emerald Keepers is pleased to recognize 20 beautiful water wise home fronts around Coronado.

In early April, volunteers with Emerald Keepers and California America Water visited neighborhoods in the Coronado village and Coronado Cays in search of exceptional home fronts considering the following water wise criteria: use of low water plants, minimal lawn, permeable ground surfaces, and level of design and maintenance.

The selected home fronts received a printed water wise award for display that recognizes their exceptional effort to conserve water and demonstrate beautiful water wise landscaping. After reviewing an extensive list of commendable candidates, the following 20 homes were recognized as the top Coronado water wise home fronts:

Top Water Wise Home Fronts

234 A Avenue

617 A Avenue

454 E Avenue

750 F Avenue

902 F Avenue

755 H Avenue

825 I Avenue

840 I Avenue

955 I Avenue

523 J Avenue

820 Adella Avenue

1030 Alameda Avenue

1040 Alameda Avenue

307 First Street

627 Margarita Avenue

920 Pomona Avenue

417 Sixth Street

1224 Sixth Street

30 Spinnaker Way

33 Spinnaker Way

Coronado residents are encouraged to view these home fronts to appreciate examples of exceptional landscaping that minimize water use while enhancing the beauty of the homes and our town.



Please contact Emerald Keepers at [email protected] if you would like to nominate a water wise home front or volunteer with our community programs.





