Wednesday, April 6, 2022
John D. Spreckels Center is Asking for Your Feedback – Survey Closes April 30

By City of Coronado

If you are age 50+ the John D. Spreckels Center would like to hear from you. As part of the Recreation and Golf Services division, it is important that we are providing programming that promotes personal development, healthy lifestyles and community involvement. We are asking the community to scan this QR code and provide us with your feedback!

We look forward to continuing the programs you love and adding new events and activities based on your input. Whether you have attended or have yet walked in the door, your feedback is valuable.

If you prefer to complete a paper survey, we have them at the Center. Stop by and fill one out at 1019 Seventh Street. Staff looks forward to hearing from you.

Survey closes April 30

Here is a link to the QR code landing page

 

 



