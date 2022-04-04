Monthly Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation, April 12

Did you know that people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease? It’s true. If this disease touches your life, don’t miss the opportunity to become more educated by attending a Sharp Healthcare specialists’ presentation on diabetes at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Learn how to take care of diabetes, lower chances of heart disease and how to make healthy food choices. A Mindful Café chef will also provide a cooking demonstration and offer a delicious sample.

To be part of this event, head over to 1019 Seventh Street on Tuesday, April 12 from 3-4 pm. There is no cost, but we do ask of you to register by Friday, April 8. Please call 619-522-7343 to reserve your spot.





