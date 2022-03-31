Islander Track Had Busy Week with Cluster Meet and Small Schools Invitational

On Thursday, March 24, CHS Islander track participated in a league cluster meet with Kearny and Clairemont at Clairemont, followed by the Calvin Christian Small Schools Invitational at Escondido High School on Saturday, March 26.

Boys on Thursday, March 24:

Zane Delcore won the 100-meter dash in 11.70 and the 300-meter hurdles in 43.98

Other finishers in the 100 under 13 seconds were Race Schwartz, who placed 3rd with 12.09, Gio Navarro (4th in 12.29), Von Pritchett (12.49), and Cian Eberle (12.61).

In the 200-meter dash, Schwartz placed second in 24.50, followed by Eberle (24.80), Navarro (24.81), Jaden Banner (25.08), Pritchett (25.20), Jack Delcore (26.01), Xander Wastila (26.40), and Anthony Jones (26.57).

Banner also placed third in the long jump with 18’-7.75″. Jack Delcore also won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.68 and the triple jump with 37’-4″. Placing second to Zane Delcore in the 300-meter hurdles was Joe Garcia with 47.99, with Reif Souder clocking the third-best time with 50.49.

Souder also placed second in the 110-meter hurdles. It’s worthy of note that both Zane Delcore and Garcia made the CIF Division III podium in the 300-meter hurdles last season when Garcia was running at Mater Dei. Xander Wastilia won the high jump with 5’-3″, placed 2nd in the triple jump with 33’-8″, and ran 26.40 for the 200. Conor Youngblood won the 1600 with 4:53.8, followed by Rafael Roos, who placed 3rd with 5:16.1, and Jack Shumaker in 4th with 5:33.8.

In the throws, Asa Valdivia placed third in the shot put with a toss of 33′-9.5″ followed by Saxton Silvester (32’-11″), Michael Cordell (31’-7″), and Jorge Vorce (30’-9″). Valdivia also placed third in the discus with 91’-1″ followed by Cordell in third with 85’-1″ and Sylvester 5th with 79’-6″.

Girls on Thursday, March 24:

Lindsey Balsley won the long jump with 16’-7.5″, placed second in the 200 with 28.66, and third in the 100 with 13.78. Tatum Wade won the shot put with 30’-1″ and the discus throw with 83’-7″. Backing her up in both events were Emma Slaughter and Emilia Alpert.

In the distance runs, Lily Clemons won the 3200 with a time of 12:28.4, and Dana Jennings won the 1600 with 5:53.8, followed by Eva Vinegrad in second with 6:11.8. Sadie Proctor had the second-best time in the 300 hurdles with 56.63. She also clocked 15.39 in the 100-meter dash, followed by Madeline Lockwood. Maya Voltin was busy competing in the 100, 200, and long jump.

Saturday, March 26 – Small Schools Invitational

Because of the start of spring break, we didn’t enter an entire team at Saturday’s Small Schools invite. However, there were a few good performances among those who did attend.

For the boys, Zane Delcore ran a Personal Record time in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.52, good for third place in the varsity finals. He was also fourth in the long jump with 19’3″ and won the 300-meter hurdles with another personal record of 41.78. In the latter event, Garcia placed 4th in 47.11.

In the Frosh/Soph heat of the 300 hurdles, Souder picked up the second-place medal while running 48.41. Add to that 4th place in the 110 F/S hurdles, and he had a good day. In the frosh/soph sprints, Eberly picked-up a couple of fourth-place medals with times of 12.27 for the 100-meter dash and 24.99 for the 200-meter dash. Jack Delcore won the frosh/soph 110-meter hurdles in 17.14, placed second in the frosh/soph triple jump with 35′-3″, and placed 5th in the frosh/soph long jump with 17′-5″. Other medal winners for the boys were Mason Olsen, who placed third in the frosh/soph long jump with 17′-6.5″, and Wastila, who placed fourth in the frosh/soph triple jump with 34′-5″.

For the girls, Balsley was on fire. She won the frosh/soph 100-meter and 200-meter dashes with PR times of 13.43 and 27.98. She also placed second in the varsity long jump with 15′-11.75″. We put her in the varsity flight because there was no competition in the frosh/soph flight for her.

Wade won the shot put with a PR of 30′-9″ and placed fourth in the discus with 75′-0″. Clemons placed second in the 1600-meter run at 5:51.61.

There are many more pictures of this meet and others this season located at the link below.

https://www.greensthings.com/Track-and-Field/2022-Track-and-Field





