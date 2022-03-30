Save the Date: CSF Summer Academy Registration Opening Soon!

With summer right around the corner, Coronado Schools Foundation is thrilled to announce their summer enrichment classes are back and better than ever this summer with a fresh name, new classes and an expanded three-week schedule! The newly revamped CSF Summer Academy will be offering tons of fun, hands-on STEM & Arts inspired classes for children entering grades TK-12th. The program offers three one-week sessions, starting June 20th and running through July 8th.

“Now in our 11th year, CSF Summer Academy is a unique opportunity for students to continue their learning with innovative, creative classes. We heard the feedback from last year that parents wanted more options, so we have jumped from just two weeks to three weeks of our summer enrichment,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “We see students returning year after year, so we know the kids are having fun!”

There will be both morning and afternoon sessions, with classes held from 8:30 to 11:30 am and 12:00 to 3:00 pm at Village Elementary, as well as a supervised lunch period from 11:30-12:00 for children in both sessions. For our high school aged students, there is an SAT and ACT Prep class and a college application course that will run over the course of all three weeks. Classes are taught by local educators and class sizes are small, with most having a maximum of 20 students.

“We are excited to offer classic favorites like, Kids in the Kitchen, Wacky Science and SAT prep, while adding additional STEAM and sports centered classes,” said Julia Braga, CSF Summer Academy Principal. “This summer we will have Fun Friday experiences and a focus on learning through play for all ages. We can’t wait to see all the smiles this summer!”

Thanks to the Coronado Rotary Club for their generous donation of $2,500 to ensure scholarships are available to students in need. Registration opens March 30th. Visit csfkids.org/enrichment for complete class offerings, prices, course descriptions, discounts, and information about needs-based scholarships. For more information you may also email [email protected].





