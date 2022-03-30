Fashion Week San Diego® 2022 Spring Showcase – Bridgeworthy Event April 23

Fashion Week San Diego® (FWSD) will hold its first signature event of the year—the Spring Showcase—at the Hotel Republic in San Diego on April 23rd. Featuring designer looks, entertainment by Sleeping Giant DJ, Billy the Kid, signature cocktails and much more. The popular event will offer an exclusive sneak peek of FWSD22 Designer collections before a full debut on the Fall Runway at the Andaz Hotel on October 8 & 9. Combining fashion and a stunning location, the 2022 Spring Showcase will give guests the chance to interact with designer brands and is a hub for industry professionals to mix and network.

Recognized as California’s biggest traditional Fashion Week, FWSD® has grown to be one of the most anticipated style and entertainment events series. In addition to its covered Fall Runway Shows, FWSD kicks off every year with a Spring Showcase, followed by a series of designer-focused events throughout San Diego and New York. The Spring Showcase is the first opportunity for attendees, industry professionals, media and fashion lovers to get a sneak peek at the 2022 designers while enjoying fashion, entertainment and the downtown San Diego vibe.

Tickets for the Spring Showcase are on sale now for $35.00, general admission. For more information, tickets and to learn about all the events leading up to the Fall Runway Shows, visit: www.fashionweeksd.com. Stay in style at the Hotel Republic, book your stay today!

To get involved or to stay up to date with FWSD please contact [email protected]

FWSD 2017 was the 10 year anniversary:





