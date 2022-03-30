CSF Telethon a Huge Success: 40th Birthday Celebration Raised Funds for STEM & Arts Learning at CUSD

What a night! Coronado students, teachers, and administrators wowed crowds on Wednesday, March 23rd at the 35th Annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon! From band and performing arts, to a behind-the-scenes look at classes like Game Design, iLAB, Digital Media, and KCMS, the show highlighted each school site’s learning opportunities that are funded by donations to CSF.

With student hosts and special appearances by principals Karin Mellina, Jenny Moore, Dr. Heidi Bergener, Brooke Falar, and Superintendent Karl Mueller, it was a special night celebrating CSF’s birthday and all 40 years of your commitment to making our public schools exceptional. A huge thanks to all the parents, community members, and local businesses that came together to raise more than $150,000 in support of STEM and Arts pathways for Coronado’s four public schools.

“I am so blown away by the support that comes from the Coronado community year after year,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “The Telethon is the best way of giving the community a chance to look inside these amazing classes and see that the opportunities provided to all 3,000+ students at CUSD. These donations are truly life-changing!”

The big question of the night was, “Who will win the brand-new 2022 Forester 6 Passenger Lifted Golf Cart?” And the answer is…Kathy McGuire! Other winners of the evening included Dr. Mark & Laura Clapper, winner of the surfboard from Emerald City, and Peter Thoms, winner of the Electra Townie bike from Holland’s Bicycles.

CSF is so close to their goal of $200,000! If you haven’t had a chance to give, it’s not too late. CSF is still accepting donations, all of which will go to fund programs for the 2022-23 school year, at csfkids.org/give . If you were unable to watch the Telethon live, or just want to catch your favorite parts online again, you can watch it again at csfkids.org/telethon.

Coronado Schools Foundation wants to give a special thanks to Alan Kinzel of Compass Realty for his presenting sponsorship of this year’s event. CSF also wants to thank its generous business partners, including Mullins Orthodontics, Willis Allen Real Estate, Hotel del Coronado, Buona Forchetta, California American Water, San Diego Golf Cart Sales & Rentals, Gelato Paradiso, La Mer, Spiro’s Greek Café, Nicolls Design and Build, Holland’s Bicycle’s, Emerald City Surf Shop, Clayton’s/Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro, CMG Mortgage, and High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen.

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado School’s Foundation is a community-driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for 2 pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its’ founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members, and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintaining rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education. Learn more at csfkids.org/what-we-do/ .





