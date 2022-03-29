‘For Women, By Women’ Celebrates Women’s History Month & Gives to Safe Harbor Coronado

Submitted content

The first ‘For Women, By Women’ event was held on Thursday March 24th, 2022.

The community celebrated Women’s History Month and local women-owned businesses in Coronado while fundraising for Safe Harbor Coronado. This fundraiser was started by Sara Ali, owner of Miracles & More, who hosted the event, and it was a way to give back to the community and Safe Harbor, while celebrating Women’s History Month.

A special thank you to Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Rena Clancy for supporting local women-owned businesses. Thank you to Marilyn Klisser, owner of Salon On First, for having the event at their location and what a beautiful day it was. Women were able to treat themselves all day with amazing local products and services!

The community was able to come by between 9am and 6pm, trying new products and booking services, while enjoying live music by Tricia Lynn Naval of TeeLynn Music Productions and Jennifer Franks, who wowed the audience with their beautiful music. With delicious food (pastries and sandwiches) provided by Tartine and Calypso Café. The best part, guests could purchase products from Miracles & More, and book beauty treatments that day, by Natalie Falletta Skin Care, Salon On First stylists, BE Polished, Sunless Revolution, and Sea La Vie (beautiful floral bouquets), with 20% of proceeds going back to Safe Harbor.

A special surprise of the day were the ‘Sugar Cookies by Sherri’ (aka local Coronado Police Officer Mannello). She made her beautiful and absolutely delicious cookies (you can’t eat just one) that kids could decorate; again, with proceeds going back to Safe Harbor Coronado.

Thank you to Stefan Freeman of Coronado Sign for the beautiful Step & Repeat and Rebecca Fratt of Orange Ave Media Co. for the wonderful website and photos. Local women-owned business cards were displayed on a ‘learn more’ table, with a fabulous raffle at the end of the day with amazing prizes provided by Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, Miracles & More, Natalie Falletta Skin Care, Crown City Magazine, Bungalow 56, La Mer, Tartine, Sugar Cookies by Sherri, and haircuts and color by Marilyn Klisser and Salon On First stylists.

Additional Give Back:

The response was so wonderful, everyone extended their discount for 20% off services and will give back 20% to Safe Harbor through end of March for Women’s History Month.

Salon On First (Call or Text) 619.996.3200

Natalie Falletta Skin Care (Call or Text) 619.987.1878

BE Polished (Call or Text) 619.437.1400

Sunless Revolution (Call or Text) 619.510.8830

Miracles & More: Visit – www.miraclesandmore.com and use code SAFEHARBOR20

Positive Impact:

Safe Harbor Coronado is a local non-profit organization providing mental health and wellness services, workshops, and counseling for youth and families. Including wonderful youth programs for our community and the Coronado Unified School District. Safe Harbor Coronado ‘empowers youth and families’ and their vision is “resilient youth, able to face life’s challenges.” They strive “to give everyone exactly what they need to thrive.”

