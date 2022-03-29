April Fitness Class Offerings at Spreckels Center

If you have not had a chance to try the variety of fitness classes available for Coronado’s 50+ adults, this is your initiation. Check out the details online for these monthly classes by clicking the links below:

Tai Chi

Stretch Relief (Restorative Yoga)

Strength, Balance and Flexibility (Chair based fitness)

Zumba Gold

Line Dancing

Drop-ins are also welcome if you would like to try a class before committing. For information about all of our spring programs, please see the Adult Recreation Brochure at coronado.ca.us/spreckels or call (619) 522-7343.

No matter what your day holds, we hope you will put some play in your day!





