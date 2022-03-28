Create a Spring Floral Design on April 13 with Maribel Herrera

There’s something special about a stunning bouquet of flowers and it can mean even more when you are the designer.

On Wednesday, April 13, Maribel Herrera, Fox 5’s floral specialist will be instructing participants in making a festive spring bouquet at the Spreckels Center. Class begins at 3 pm and the cost is $75 for residents and $85 for nonresidents. All supplies are included.

Register by Friday, April 8 to reserve your spot as space is limited. To sign up online, go to https://bit.ly/3C8zigq or call 619-522-7343.





