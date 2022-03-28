Monday, March 28, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Create a Spring Floral Design on April 13 with Maribel Herrera

By City of Coronado

There’s something special about a stunning bouquet of flowers and it can mean even more when you are the designer.

On Wednesday, April 13, Maribel Herrera, Fox 5’s floral specialist will be instructing participants in making a festive spring bouquet at the Spreckels Center. Class begins at 3 pm and the cost is $75 for residents and $85 for nonresidents. All supplies are included.

Register by Friday, April 8 to reserve your spot as space is limited. To sign up online, go to https://bit.ly/3C8zigq or call 619-522-7343.

 

 

 

 



City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.