Coronado School of the Arts Student National Finalist in Shakespearean Contest

Kendall Becerra, a senior in Coronado School of the Arts Musical Theatre and Drama program, is a National Finalist in the annual 2022 English Speaking Union Shakespeare Competition. Becerra won the San Diego regional competition last month, which earned her an opportunity to compete in the first round of the national competition against students representing 40 other regions across the country. The top 12 finalists were chosen from that round and will go on to compete in the final round on April 25th. Becerra was the only top 12 finalist from the west coast.

The English Speaking Union Shakespeare Competition is a nationwide competition for high school students. The first step of the competition takes place in the fall in the classroom, where students read, analyze, perform, and recite Shakespearean monologues and sonnets. School winners go on to regional branch competitions and then on to the national competition. The final competition (held as close as possible to Shakespeare’s birthday on April 23) is judged by a distinguished panel of judges as well as fellow contestants from across the country.

Source: Coronado Unified School District






