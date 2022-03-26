Saturday, March 26, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsReal Estate (Promoted)

50 Years Living on Top of the World

3 min.

Local couple have enjoyed this heavenly view from the La Sierra Tower since 1972

By Managing Editor

Republished Courtesy of Crown City Magazine
View the original article in Crown City Magazine here.

By Ryan Koubeserian

“In the late sixties a young family would regularly vacation in the summers at The Hotel Del. One summer they showed up for their usual sojourn and couldn’t help but notice the large construction of concrete and steel taking place to their south and commented on the transformation of their favorite beach. This was the conception of the late godfather of mid-century modern architecture William Krisel, which eventually developed into buildings 1 and 2 at The Coronado Shores. Upon their return back home, they came to the realization that things were changing, this was the opportune time to get on board.

When the time for their next visit arrived, they went for a walk and wandered into the sales office in what is now known as The Roeder Pavilion at The Coronado Shores. They met a vibrant Cary Grant looking gentleman named Richard Maitland who told them they could have their pick of whatever they’d like in building 2, La Sierra tower, while it was still under construction.

The young couple, along with Richard Maitland, donned their hard hats and travelled up what was then a construction elevator all the way to the Penthouse and laid their eyes for the first time on what is the holy grail of views at The Coronado Shores, Penthouse 2. They bought it on site and closed escrow in March of 1972. Many years later they acquired the one-bedroom unit next door, Penthouse 3. At the time no one could predict what a diamond these two properties would morph into.

In 1982, Ara Koubeserian, a young Armenian title insurance account manager, walked into The Coronado Shores Sales office one day and met Richard Maitland. Maitland decided to hire Ara Koubeserian and their friendship blossomed into more of a father/son relationship. Koubeserian eventually bought the Coronado Shores Company from the Maitland family, along with the late Yvonne Barnum, in 2005 and eventually sold the company in 2017.

As the world tends to do in coming full circle, the wonderful owners of these properties have now hired Ara Koubeserian and his son Ryan Koubeserian, whom ironically he mentored, to handle the sale of these diamonds. Who will be next to enjoy this heavenly view?

Ryan Koubeserian of the Koubeserian Group is a local realtor who works with his father, Ara. Together, they have worked in Coronado for more than 40 years. For more information on this article or to schedule a private tour of these properties, please contact Ara Koubeserian 619-339-2383 or Ryan Koubeserian 619-339-9736 with The Koubeserian Group at The Coronado Shores Company CalBRE#00658736.

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.