The “Beat The Pro” Tournament – Coronado Women’s Golf Club

The Coronado Women’s Golf Club kicked off its 2022 tournament season with a tournament supported and sponsored by Head Golf Pro Brian Smock and his Pro Shop on March 15 at The Coronado Golf Course.

The “Beat The Pro” 2022 tournament attracted 100 members including nine new members who joined this year. Debbi Strauss, the club’s President shared, “We would like to thank our Tournament Committee for their hard work, and Brian Smock and The Pro Shop for their generous donations and time in making this season’s first tournament a success.”

Lunch was catered by the Feast and Fareway restaurant at he Coronado Golf Course, followed by award presentations to the winners.

Celebrations also included a “Hole in One” on the 11th hole by Karen Molinare.

The Coronado Women’s Golf Club (CWGC) was established in 1958 and has 359 active members and 30 social members. The club organizes tournaments annually and raises funds for charities. Last year, CWGC ended its 2021 season with a charity tournament and raised over $10,000 for cancer charity.





