Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Sports

The “Beat The Pro” Tournament – Coronado Women’s Golf Club

1 min.

Submitted content

By Managing Editor
Mark Geddes and Brian Smock with overall winners from L to R: Paula Montgomery, Nan Lutes, Lynn Jewel and Gayle Eales.

The Coronado Women’s Golf Club kicked off its 2022 tournament season with a tournament supported and sponsored by Head Golf Pro Brian Smock and his Pro Shop on March 15 at The Coronado Golf Course.

Brian Smock

The “Beat The Pro” 2022 tournament attracted 100 members including nine new members who joined this year. Debbi Strauss, the club’s President shared, “We would like to thank our Tournament Committee for their hard work, and Brian Smock and The Pro Shop for their generous donations and time in making this season’s first tournament a success.”

Lunch was catered by the Feast and Fareway restaurant at he Coronado Golf Course, followed by award presentations to the winners.

Celebrations also included a “Hole in One” on the 11th hole by Karen Molinare.

The Coronado Women’s Golf Club (CWGC) was established in 1958 and has 359 active members and 30 social members. The club organizes tournaments annually and raises funds for charities.  Last year, CWGC ended its 2021 season with a charity tournament and raised over $10,000 for cancer charity.



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.