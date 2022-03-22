Coronado Flower Show to Celebrate 100 Years in Bloom

The largest tented Flower Show in the U.S. and Coronado’s longest running tradition will be held April 23-24, 2022.

The 100th Annual Coronado Flower Show, a co-production of the Coronado Floral Association (CFA) and City of Coronado, and supported by the County of San Diego, will make its return April 23-24, 2022 to Spreckels Park. Event organizers are thrilled to bring together again anthophiles (people who love flowers!), as well as plant-curious community members from around San Diego County to commemorate this major milestone, despite a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

“As we approach our celebration to recognize our 100th anniversary, we grow more excited each day to once again bring our community together to experience the sights and scents of beautiful floral design, appreciate the carefully curated home fronts and witness the joyful moment when show exhibitors are recognized for their artistry,” says Diana Drummey, 2022 Chair, Coronado Flower Show. “We look forward to celebrating our centennial with the City of Coronado neighbors and our wider community of friends and longtime supporters. In addition, we acknowledge a new generation of gardening and floral design enthusiasts that will take us into the next 100 years.”

What to expect at this year’s show

During the pandemic, many new habits and hobbies were discovered by homebodies. One obsession that social distancing inspired was a newfound love for plants and gardening. According to a recent study, 88 percent of respondents who began a plant-keeping hobby during the pandemic said it had a positive impact on their mental health. For three years, new gardeners have blossomed everywhere, creating a new passion and appreciation for the world of horticulture and plant care. Coronado Flower Show organizers encourage these new plant enthusiasts to attend the event to not only build their skills, but also meet and learn from seasoned gardening aficionados.

Known as the “longest running tradition in Coronado,” the Coronado Flower Show offers its attendees beautiful landscape displays and a variety of floral competitions with a mission to educate the public. The show is organized using the National Garden Clubs, Inc. flower show rules. Over the two-day event, more than 4,000 attendees will gather in Spreckels Park. Visitors will enjoy live bandstand entertainment, delicious food, a beer & wine garden, as well as shopping featuring several local artists and small businesses.

In addition, before the event from April 8-10 there will be a “Home Front Judging” event to recognize and appreciate exceptional home and business gardens throughout the city. During the three-day event, over 150 local community volunteers will show up to walk the beautiful streets of Coronado to appreciate the meticulously curated gardens, home fronts, store fronts, apartment buildings, condominium complexes, churches, and school gardens. The volunteers’ results of the “Home Front Judging” event are due by April 11 and ribbon winners will be announced prior to the Coronado Flower Show weekend.

“I’ve participated in the Coronado Flower Show for over 30 years and am excited to once again take part in this year’s event,” says Carvill Veech, Coronado resident and longtime Coronado Flower Show participant. “I look forward to meeting up with old friends and encourage new flower enthusiasts to join in the fun of this 100-year tradition by entering their own flower arrangement, plant or cut flower.” Veech is a flower arranger, a Master Flower Show Judge, and has participated in the Coronado Flower Show since 1990. She has won countless awards and ribbons from “Best Picture Box” to “Best Designers Choice,” and much more.

“We’re thankful to our wonderful sponsors, including Coronado Floral Association, City of Coronado, and the County of San Diego for making this year’s 100th celebration possible. The Coronado Flower Show has always been volunteer-driven, and with the support of the community we’re able to continue the city’s most cherished springtime tradition,” says Drummey.

For up-to-date details about this year’s event and ways to get involved, visit coronadoflowershow.com. Sponsorships are also still available. If you’re interested in sponsoring the 2022 show, contact [email protected] to get involved.





