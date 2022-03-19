Saturday, March 19, 2022
Education

North Island Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

Credit Union Encourages San Diego Teachers to Apply for a Spring Project Grant

By Managing Editor
image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/pictures-of-money
Flickr image CC by 2.0

North Island Credit Union invites all San Diego County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The North Island Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in San Diego and Riverside counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten North Island Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in May in the spring program.

“We are committed to serving the education community, and can’t think of a better way to honor that commitment than helping teachers light up their classrooms with an innovative learning opportunity for their students,” said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We hope this program will make it a little easier for educators to make a difference in the lives of our students, and encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to take just a few minutes to apply for one of our grants.”

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is April 15, 2022.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $145,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Last year’s grant program funded a wide range of projects, including teaching the socio-political history of rock & roll, 3D printers to support science & history learning, designing edible gardens, exploring heart-muscle connections through experiential learning, and coding & computing curriculums, among many others.

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.