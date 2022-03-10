Wheelhouse Credit Union Offering Two College Scholarship Programs For San Diego County High School Seniors

Wheelhouse Credit Union (Wheelhouse) invites local college-bound high school seniors to apply for its 2022 scholarship programs. Combined, these programs will provide $10,000 in scholarships to students in San Diego County.

In its third year of honoring families of first responders, Wheelhouse Badge of Honor Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors with a parent, grandparent, or legal guardian who is an active member of law enforcement, fire protection service, healthcare or EMT in San Diego County. Five $1,000 Badge of Honor Scholarships will be awarded in 2022.

Wheelhouse Sustainability Scholarships are offered to college-bound students who have a vision and desire to support the environment through eco-friendly initiatives. Five $1,000 Sustainability Scholarships will be awarded to local students passionate about environmental practices.

“We are excited to continue to offer our college scholarship program this year as part of our commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders in our community,” said Wheelhouse President/CEO Lisa Paul-Hill. “Both of these scholarship programs focus on areas we are passionate about in helping our city thrive – honoring our first responder families and assisting students involved in improving our environment. We encourage local students to apply for our scholarships as they take this next important step in their educational journey.”

Interested students can find more information and apply online at WheelhouseCU.com/scholarships. Credit union membership is not required, and applications will be accepted through April 30, 2022.

Both programs are designed to recognize and reward exceptional students who demonstrate leadership, a commitment to public service, and a desire to make an impact on their communities. San Diego County high school seniors who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college full time beginning fall 2022 are eligible to participate. Award criteria include academic achievement, school/community involvement, letters of recommendation, and an essay.

The Credit Union’s annual College Scholarship Program was created in 2005 to support high school seniors in San Diego County. Wheelhouse has since expanded the program to support students committed to sustainability and family members of first responders. The credit union has awarded $96,000 in scholarships since the creation of the program.

Founded in 1934, Wheelhouse is one of the oldest credit unions in San Diego. A central aspect of its community commitment is supporting San Diego’s move to 100% clean energy by 2035. The Credit Union’s award-winning Solar and Energy Efficiency Loans have made Wheelhouse the #1 solar loan provider in San Diego.

Wheelhouse Credit Union (formerly San Diego Metropolitan Credit Union) is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1934 serving more than 21,000 community members in the greater San Diego area. Wheelhouse is “San Diego Made and Proud,” providing a full suite of consumer banking services and a comprehensive set of Energy-Efficient and Solar Loan products for the conscientious San Diegan. The Credit Union is committed to helping its Members succeed while supporting initiatives that help San Diego thrive. Please visit wheelhousecu.com for more information, or follow the Credit Union on Instagram®, Facebook® and Twitter®.





