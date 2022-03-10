Thursday, March 10, 2022
Heidi Wilson, Chair of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission – The Arts Are Back! (video)

By Brad Willis

After two years of a pandemic, the intermission is over, and it’s time to roll out the red carpet again to celebrate arts, culture & creativity in Coronado.

That’s the viewpoint of the new Chair of the Cultural Arts Commission, Heidi Wilson.

Wilson helped found the arts commission in 2011 and chaired it for five years. She returns with a fountain of creative ideas and a commitment to reinvigorating our local arts scene.

Brad Willis has this Coronado Story:

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

