Heidi Wilson, Chair of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission – The Arts Are Back! (video)

After two years of a pandemic, the intermission is over, and it’s time to roll out the red carpet again to celebrate arts, culture & creativity in Coronado.
That’s the viewpoint of the new Chair of the Cultural Arts Commission, Heidi Wilson.
Wilson helped found the arts commission in 2011 and chaired it for five years. She returns with a fountain of creative ideas and a commitment to reinvigorating our local arts scene.
Brad Willis has this Coronado Story:
Coronado Cultural Arts Commission
Lamb’s Players Theatre
Coronado Playhouse
Coronado School of the Arts
Coronado Library Public Concerts
Coronado Island Film Festival
Coronado’s Talent