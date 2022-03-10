Heidi Wilson, Chair of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission – The Arts Are Back! (video)

After two years of a pandemic, the intermission is over, and it’s time to roll out the red carpet again to celebrate arts, culture & creativity in Coronado.

That’s the viewpoint of the new Chair of the Cultural Arts Commission, Heidi Wilson.

Wilson helped found the arts commission in 2011 and chaired it for five years. She returns with a fountain of creative ideas and a commitment to reinvigorating our local arts scene.

Brad Willis has this Coronado Story:

Coronado Cultural Arts Commission

Lamb’s Players Theatre

Coronado Playhouse

Coronado School of the Arts

Coronado Library Public Concerts

Coronado Island Film Festival

Coronado’s Talent





