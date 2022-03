Just after 8pm on Wednesday, March 9, two motorcyclists collided on the Silver Strand (SR75) near Imperial Beach. The accident resulted in the closure of all lanes, southbound, south of the accident site near Fort Emory in order to document the scene.

One of the riders was seriously injured and transported to a San Diego area hospital. According to the Coronado Police Department, it does not appear that drugs/alcohol was a factor in the collision

The road was re-opened at 1:48 am on March 10.