Let’s Play Golf with Coronado Rotary!

It’s almost here! Join the Rotary Club of Coronado at its 26th Annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Your entry fee of $250 includes green fees, luncheon, beverages and post-game barbecue, as well as prizes for closest to the pin on all par threes and longest drives for men and women.

Don’t have a foursome? No problem! We will match you with others so everyone can play. It’s a full day of fun starting at 10:30 am with registration and a putting contest. Shotgun start using a scramble format will commence at 1 pm.

There are two chances to win big: a $10,000 Hole-in-One prize on one of the par 3 holes; and a $100,000 award to the participant who sinks a Hole-in-One from 165 yards. All golfers will be eligible for a random draw of ten players to try for the $100,000 award.

Here’s your chance to make a difference and win big while enjoying a terrific day on the links!

Be a sponsor! Contact Jaimie Centeno, Club Executive Director: [email protected] or 619-435-8334.

Help Rotary Club of Coronado support a variety of local, national and international causes. These include Warrior Foundation causes, Limbs of Freedom, San Pasqual Academy, CHS Senior Scholarships and the Barrio Logan College Institute among many others.







Join Rotary to participate with us in Rotary Santas, Flags on the Avenue, Wine Tasting to End Polio and Beach Cleanup, among many other activities to help the community!

Let’s play!! To register, go to the Rotary Club of Coronado’s website: Rotary Club of Coronado (coronadorotary.org) and select the Golf Tournament tab. See you there!