Temporary Outdoor Seating Permit Program Extended







The City Council agreed in May 2020 to allow the use of outdoor dining areas to help local restaurants during the pandemic. The City also waived parking requirements for restaurants with private spaces and the use of sidewalks to support expanded dining.

Earlier this week, the Council extended the temporary outdoor seating permit program and the waiver of parking requirements through Sept. 30, and directed staff to return in September with recommendations for alternatives for outdoor dining.

Concerns have been raised in the past about dining furniture encroaching into pedestrian walkways. Staff will work with restaurants to ensure sidewalks are passable, and that all applicable fire safety standards are followed. Noncompliant restaurants may be prohibited from using the outdoor spaces.

See a storefront etiquette handout on the City’s website.