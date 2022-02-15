Concert in the Park Wants Your Photos, Videos, Stories – By Feb. 28

Have you or your family been part of Coronado’s concerts in the park during the last 50 years? The Coronado Promenade Concerts (CPC), the non-profit that organizes the popular summer “Concerts in the Park” is producing a short (<10 minutes) video for its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration, and it is seeking input from the community.

Coronado native Jane Mitchell is helping the CPC produce the video and is gathering pictures, video/old home video/movies and memorable moments from locals who have some special, historic, and unique elements to add to the story. Examples would be a home movie/video from a family gathering, pictures that show you/your children “growing up” over the years or writing a short story or a few sentences about something significant that happened at, or because of, the concerts (birthday, surprise, engagement, the bandstand being built, etc.). While much has been documented through video/pictures the last eight to 10 years, we are in search of visuals prior to 2012; especially during the early and mid-years of the annual program.

Digital pictures submitted should be at high resolution JPG. Original “printed” pictures should be scanned at the highest resolution and saved as a JPG. Videos/home movies should be transferred as a .MOV (large). If you have old movies/video that need transferring, or if you have questions about the format etc., email Jane at [email protected].

The DEADLINE to submit/email items is 5pm, Tuesday, February 28. All entries should be emailed to: [email protected] with a copy of the following completed information.





