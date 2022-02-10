CSF & CUSD in Partnership with California American Water to Install Water Bottle Filling Stations at All District Facilities

Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) and Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) are excited by their upcoming partnership with California American Water to improve water conservation efforts at all schools by installing 60 water bottle filling “Hydration Stations” at district facilities. With over 3,000 students and 420 staff members, these filling stations will not only help to reduce the amount of single use plastics, but will also provide clean water in a safe, touchless way.

California American Water is a longtime supporter of both CSF and CUSD. They are generously donating $35,000 over three years to this effort.

“We are so grateful to California American Water for their support of this important initiative at our schools,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “Access to clean, filtered water for our students and staff will not only help provide greater energy and productivity, but also will help our community’s commitment to going green. A total win!”

Drinking enough water plays an important role in a child’s overall health, and when water bottle filling stations are installed in schools, students nearly triple how much water they drink at lunch time. CUSD is also working to reduce the amount of single-use plastics used on campus.

“Inspired by California American Water’s conservation and sustainability team, CUSD has set a goal of eliminating the use of single-use water bottles at all district facilities by July 2024,” said Donnie Salamanca, Deputy Superintendent of CUSD. “We are thrilled to share that phase one of this initiative will be completed by May 2022 with twenty hydration stations installed districtwide.”

All Hydration Stations will be installed in both high-traffic and outdoor areas to ensure maximum exposure and use. The following facilities will receive filling stations: Coronado High School, Coronado Middle School, Silver Strand Elementary School, Village Elementary School, Crown Preschool, and the District Office (business and support offices). In addition, the City of Coronado and CUSD have a “joint-use” facilities agreement and would like to install at least one station at the Brian Bent Memorial Aquatics Complex (BBMAC) which hosts water polo games, swim meets and more.

“California American Water is proud to partner with the Coronado Unified School District and Coronado School Foundation on their water bottle filling station program. We hope the students, administration, faculty, and staff across all campuses will embrace the refillable water bottle stations and inspire positive behavioral changes that promote water conservation,” said Brian Barreto, External Affairs Manager for California American Water. “It is a pleasure working with CUSD and CSF and we appreciate their support in helping us inspire change in water usage behavior that not only promotes our local supply but protects our watershed from plastic bottle waste.”

CSF and CUSD are grateful for their longtime partnership with California American Water and appreciate their commitment to caring for the communities they serve.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 880,000 California residents. California American Water is the water utility that provides water to approximately 21,000 households and businesses and serves a population of about 95,000 people in the cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, south Chula Vista, and south San Diego. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com





