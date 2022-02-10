Coronado Crime Report (January 29 through February 5)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand

Victim reported backpack stolen.

Vandalism Report on 3rd Street

Victim reported flag damaged.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and H Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Victim reported bike and lock stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Jamaica Village Road

Victim reported license plate stolen.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

1/29/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old male

1/29/2022: Maliciously and Willfully Disturbing Another Person by Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 4th Street

56 year old female

1/30/2022: Willful Disobedience of the Terms of a Court Order – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Winona Avenue

25 year old male

1/30/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue

20 year old female

2/1/2022: Possession of a Shopping Cart That has Been Removed From Premises – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old male

2/1/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

40 year old male

2/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Attu Avenue and Inchon Court

22 year old male

2/3/2022: Possession of a Shopping Cart That has Been Removed From Premises – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

57 year old male

2/3/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

26 year old male

2/3/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

25 year old female

2/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of 3rd Street

43 year old male

2/4/2022: Possession of a Firearm While Under Conviction of a Felony and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 100 block of A Avenue

49 year old male

2/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

31 year old male

2/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old female

2/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

74 year old male





