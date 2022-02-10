Coronado Crime Report (January 29 through February 5)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand
Victim reported backpack stolen.
Vandalism Report on 3rd Street
Victim reported flag damaged.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and H Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on F Avenue
Victim reported bike and lock stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Jamaica Village Road
Victim reported license plate stolen.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Arrests:
1/29/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
41 year old male
1/29/2022: Maliciously and Willfully Disturbing Another Person by Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 4th Street
56 year old female
1/30/2022: Willful Disobedience of the Terms of a Court Order – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Winona Avenue
25 year old male
1/30/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue
20 year old female
2/1/2022: Possession of a Shopping Cart That has Been Removed From Premises – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
57 year old male
2/1/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
40 year old male
2/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Attu Avenue and Inchon Court
22 year old male
2/3/2022: Possession of a Shopping Cart That has Been Removed From Premises – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
57 year old male
2/3/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
26 year old male
2/3/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
25 year old female
2/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of 3rd Street
43 year old male
2/4/2022: Possession of a Firearm While Under Conviction of a Felony and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 100 block of A Avenue
49 year old male
2/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
31 year old male
2/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old female
2/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard
74 year old male