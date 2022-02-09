Wednesday, February 9, 2022
EducationFeatured

Eight Applicants Seek To Fill Interim School Board Seat

By Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The Coronado Unified School District received eight applications for the Board position recently vacated by the resignation of Stacy Keszei. Application submission was open from January 26 – February 4, 2022. The interim appointee will serve on the Board until the November 2022 election.

Applications were submitted by: Timothy Casey, Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Kathleen Mathis, Alexandra Murrio, Alexia Palacios-Peters, Lance Rodgers, Malachy ‘Mal’ Sandie, Bruce Shepherd.

Interviews and voting will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, beginning at 4 pm. The four current Board trustees will conduct the interviews and select the appointee. The candidate interviews will be conducted in public, in the Boardroom at the District Office.

If members of the community wish to send letters of support for candidates prior to the interview process, all correspondence should be addressed to [email protected] All letters will be included in the candidate packet for consideration by the Governing Board.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.