Eight Applicants Seek To Fill Interim School Board Seat

The Coronado Unified School District received eight applications for the Board position recently vacated by the resignation of Stacy Keszei. Application submission was open from January 26 – February 4, 2022. The interim appointee will serve on the Board until the November 2022 election.

Applications were submitted by: Timothy Casey, Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Kathleen Mathis, Alexandra Murrio, Alexia Palacios-Peters, Lance Rodgers, Malachy ‘Mal’ Sandie, Bruce Shepherd.

Interviews and voting will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, beginning at 4 pm. The four current Board trustees will conduct the interviews and select the appointee. The candidate interviews will be conducted in public, in the Boardroom at the District Office.

If members of the community wish to send letters of support for candidates prior to the interview process, all correspondence should be addressed to [email protected] All letters will be included in the candidate packet for consideration by the Governing Board.

