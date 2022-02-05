Saturday, February 5, 2022
Coronado Bridge Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Activity (Updated)

By Coronado Times

8:19pm Update from CPD: The incident on the bridge has been resolved safely. It will take another 20-30 minutes to clear the scene and re-open the bridge. Again, thank you for your patience.

Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of the Coronado Bridge will be closed with an unknown duration due to police activity.

The bridge has been closed since 3:22PM (over four hours).  This is a developing story.

Access Coronado Bridge cameras:

1. Click this website: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
2. Select the OPTIONS dropdown and click “cameras” box
3. Drag map to San Diego / Coronado
4. Use the ‘+’ sign to zoom in closer to Coronado

Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project Draft Initial Study Available for Public Review



