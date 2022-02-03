Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project Draft Initial Study Available for Public Review

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Suicide Deterrent project public review period for the Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) is from Monday, January 31, 2022, to Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Learn how to submit your comments here.

The project proposes to install a physical suicide deterrent on the bridge to reduce suicides and suicide attempts as soon as is practicable while also reducing closures of the bridge due to these events. The project also proposes to install minor improvements to the Transportation Management System elements at the Glorietta Toll Plaza, the Bridge, and the Interstate 5/State Route 75 Interchange.

Caltrans has prepared the Initial Study, which examines the potential environmental impacts of alternatives being considered for the proposed project. The IS/MND document explains why the project is being proposed; the alternatives being considered; the existing environment that could be affected by the project; potential impacts of each of the alternatives; and proposed avoidance, minimization, and/or mitigation measures.

You can view the Draft Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) online here.

A virtual live public meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm. Visit the Caltrans District 11 projects webpage where a link to the public meeting will be made available.

Learn how to submit your comments here.





