Now You Can Take & Bake Village Pizzeria’s East Coast Style Pizza at Home!

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

What’s more fun than eating pizza? Making it yourself! Now you can enjoy Village Pizzeria’s high-quality pizzas freshly baked at your own home!

Village Pizzeria offers two sizes kits: Small (10″-12″ Pizza) and Large (15″-18″ Pizza). The pizza kit includes pizza dough, flour, cheese, pizza sauce and up to three toppings of your choice. The pizza dough and pizza sauce are made from scratch and fresh mozzarellas are shred in the kitchen every day.

Pro tips: ask for the homemade hot honey and drizzle it over your pizza. It’s on another level!

Pizza kits are available to pick up from both Bayside and OG locations. Visit the locations or place an order by phone and have a fun pizza making night with your friends, families, and partners!

Check our more details at: https://bit.ly/3K93z20  

 



