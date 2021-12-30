Thursday, December 30, 2021
Coronado Beaches Closed Due to Sewage-Contaminated Runoff

By Coronado Times

GENERAL RAIN ADVISORY IN EFFECT

The ocean shoreline from U.S. / Mexico border to the north end of Coronado, including Border Field State Park, Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand, and Coronado shorelines are closed due to sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River.

Swimmers, surfers, and other ocean users are warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff. Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following rain.

More info: http://www.sdbeachinfo.com/



