It’s the Most Recyclable Time of the Year

Don’t take a holiday from recycling!

The holiday season brings all kinds of recyclable things into our homes, from wrapping paper and paper cards to boxes and corrugated cardboard, and even Christmas trees if you’re using a real one.

And these days, with both blue and green bins for recyclable materials right outside our homes, recycling is a snap. With that in mind and in keeping with the holiday spirit, the County’s Department of Public Works and the City of Coronado would like to give everyone a gift — some handy recycling tips, what to recycle and what not to put into your blue bins!

Christmas Trees & Real Tree Wreaths

If you have a real Christmas tree, the County urges you to recycle it the right way. In Coronado, Christmas trees, including flocked trees, may be recycled by using either the green-waste curbside program or the drop-off program.

Curbside

For the green waste curbside program, place four-foot max sections of your tree in your yard waste (green) recycling container(s), or bundle tree sections together with twine (maximum 4 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter) and place on the curb between December 27, 2021 and January 8, 2022.

Drop-off Sites

Coronado’s drop-off program is available from December 27, 2021 to January 15, 2022. Drop off your Christmas tree (no size restrictions) at one of the following two locations:

1) Glorietta Bay boat launch parking lot

2) Cays Park parking lot.

Look for the large roll-off dumpsters. Please do not include any trash.

Christmas Tree Recycling Tips

Strung lights cannot be recycled. They tangle the machines and cause the system to shutdown for de-tangling. Flocked or fake snow (flock) contains chemicals. Therefore, these trees cannot be composted.

If you choose to use tinsel it must be completely removed from your tree (and placed in the trash) before the tree can be recycled. Best option, don’t buy tinsel. It is a wasteful single-use plastic.

Make sure to remove all ornaments, garland, lights, nails, tree bags, and tree stands (metal or plastic) before recycling.

Reuse or donate artificial trees that are in good condition. Purchasing new plastic trees create more waste and greenhouse gasses. You’d need to use them for at least 20 years to show any environmental benefit.

Don’t let real trees sit around too long after the holidays. They can dry out and become fire hazards. Organic wreaths and similar organic decorations can be recycled with trees.

Know What Packaging Can — and Can’t — be Recycled

Gift-giving and online shopping typically means collecting lots of packaging. Not all packaging can be recycled. For example, cardboard boxes can be recycled; just break them down and put them into your blue recycling bin. Non-metallic wrapping paper can also go into your blue bin. But other items can’t — manila envelopes, padded plastic mailers and cushioning material, nor traditional gift-wrapping materials including ribbons, bows, twine, tissue paper and cellophane. Do not put them in your blue recycling bins; consider re-using them instead. Here’s a link to learn more about how to Recycle Right, during the holidays and every day.

Christmas and Holiday Card Recycling

Like packaging materials, not all holiday cards should be added to your recycling bin. Simple paper cards and envelopes can be added to your blue bins. But cards that have glitter, foil, metallic inks (inks made with tiny metal flakes) or other adornments, or are a shiny photo card can’t. If there’s a glitzy front and plain paper backing, tear the cards in two. Recycle the backs and put the glitzy fronts into the trash.

Holiday Light Recycling

Do not put old holiday lights in your recycling bins. They can tangle up recycling equipment and they also pose a danger to workers in those recycling centers. For recycling options, please visit WasteFreeSD.org, the Coronado’s Hazardous Waste page, or contact a scrap metal or e-waste recycler.

Here’s a pictorial list of what — and what not — to put in your blue recycling bins:

If you have other questions about what can and can’t be recycled, go to Coronado’s recycling webpage or Edco’s website.





