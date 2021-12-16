Bridgeworthy: Rooftop Movies in Gaslamp with Incredible Views

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is set to close for the season on 12/23, so it’s your last chance to get out and enjoy your holiday favorites outdoors on the big screen with a warm drink and your loved ones. Book your tickets now at rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero.

Among the films queued up for the final week of the 2021 season are Elf, The Grinch, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and a host of others.

On December 17, RCC will celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day and moviegoers are strongly encouraged to don their favorite ugly Christmas sweaters. And on Thursday, Dec. 23, the season will conclude with a 12 Hours of Elf marathon with screenings set for 11 am, 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:30 pm and 10 pm.

And for anyone looking for a last-minute holiday gift or stocking-stuffer, Rooftop Cinema Club Gift Cards make a perfect seasonal gift. They can be redeemed at any time, including next season, and at any Rooftop Cinema Club venue. They are available online at https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/gift-voucher/.





