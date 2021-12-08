Stake Chophouse & Bar’s Christmas Feast To-Go Package

Plan a Christmas dinner the whole family will love! Stake Chophouse & Bar will be preparing a full Christmas feast to enjoy at home.

Stake Christmas Feast to-go package for 4 includes:

House Rolls with Whipped Wagyu Butter, Sea Salt

Lobster Bisque with Chive Crème Fraiche

Little Gem Caesar Salad with Shaved Radish, White Anchovy, Brioche Crouton, Parmesan

Dry-aged Bone-in Ribeye Roast (Flannery Beef, CA)

Celery Root & Potato Gratin with Comté Cheese

Jumbo Asparagus with Blood Orange Gremolata

Black Truffle Madeira Sauce & Creamy Horseradish Sauce

You can also add on baked oyster Rockefeller kit, shaved winter truffles, cooked Maine lobster cocktail, or a dozen jumbo Mexican shrimp cocktail.⁠ ⁠

Don’t forget the desserts! Our Bouche de Noel Cake is a traditional Christmas cake shaped like a log with rich chocolate and espresso flavors.

Our sommelier carefully selected the best wine options for the Christmas feast. Enjoy the perfect wine pairing with Melon de Bourgogne, Chateau L’Oiseliniere de La Ramee, Muscadet Sevre et Maine, FR 2019 ($56) or Cabernet Blend, Hourglass, HGIII, Napa Valley, CA 2018 ($99).

Visit Stake Chophouse & Bar or order online before December 15th and pick up on Christmas Eve between 11am and 4pm. It’s that simple to have the best Stake feast with your loved ones for an unforgettable Christmas dinner party!

1309 Orange Ave, Upper Level

Coronado, CA 92118





