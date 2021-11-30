Coronado Philarmonia Christmas Concert to Bring Holiday Music to Band Students and Coronado Community

The Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra’s first Christmas concert including holiday favorites such as Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker will be held at 2pm on Sunday, December 5th at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Students in CSF-funded Coronado school bands at Village Elementary, Silver Strand Elementary and Coronado Middle School, and their families, are invited to attend this Christmas concert for free thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF).

The Coronado Philharmonia’s Christmas concert represents a unique collaboration between the City of Coronado, Coronado Arts Commission, the Coronado School of the Arts (COSA), and CSF to bring orchestra music to the Coronado community with a special invitation to Coronado youth.

Many cities boast a philharmonic, also called a philharmonia, which means an organization dedicated to the love of music. Coronado is fortunate to have the local philharmonia, established in the summer of 2021, that brings a large, live orchestra to our community. After the first concert in July, the philharmonia invited more local musicians to join and held auditions in October 2021. The Coronado Philharmonia now includes over 50 professional musicians from Coronado and the San Diego area under the leadership of former COSA musical director, Osvaldo Mendoza.

Students may recognize one of the orchestra’s violinists, former Coronado High School principal, Shane Schmeichel. Mr. Schmeichel shared his excitement about the upcoming Christmas concert stating, “I feel very fortunate to be able to spend an afternoon with the amazing musicians of San Diego county on OUR stage! Music brings my soul alive.”

The Coronado Philharmonia has three main goals: 1) to serve the Coronado community by providing professional music concerts with a wide range of traditional and new music; 2) create opportunities for musicians to build relationships through their performances; and 3) inspire and educate youth through diverse educational experiences. Their first Christmas concert meets all the philharmonia goals, while bringing holiday music Coronado. The Christmas concert venue, Coronado Performing Arts Center at the high school, at 650 D Avenue, seats 570 people and the event organizers are hoping for a full house.

Tickets for the Christmas Concert are available online at

www.thecoronadophilharmonia.org

Adult tickets are $25 and child (12 and under) tickets are $15.





