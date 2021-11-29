Share Of Homes Bought By Investors Keeps Growing As Single-Family Rents Soar

Real estate investors were responsible for 18.2% of the homes purchased in the U.S. during the third quarter of this year — a record-high share, according to Redfin.

This new all-time high was up from a revised share of 16.1% in second-quarter 2021 and 11.2% in third-quarter 2020. The year-over-year jump as of Q3 2021 was the second-largest annualized increase ever recorded by Redfin. And the total number of homes bought by investors in Q3 — 90,215 — also is a new record, as is the $63.6 billion volume spent by investors to buy these homes, up from a revised total of $58.8 billion in Q2 2021 and up from $35.7 billion in Q3 2020.

With U.S. home prices continuing to soar, the typical purchase price for a home bought by an investor in Q3 2021 was $438,770, up 5.3% year over year.

You could buy a top-of-the-line laptop and a new cell phone to match, or you could pay one month’s rent for a single-family home in Los Angeles. It’s not much better for prospective single-family renters across California, a new study found. In Ventura or Carlsbad, median single-family rents are $4,250, and in Santa Clara and Berkeley, median single-family rents reached $4,225 and $4,200, respectively.

That’s nearly as much as it costs to deliver a newborn, on average, even with employer-provided health insurance.

A median single-family rent in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida stood at $1,800 in March 2020, but by October this year, had doubled to $3,600. Florida, overall, experienced the largest rent hikes during the pandemic.

As eviction moratoriums expire, studies predict single-family rents will just continue to increase. Enforcement of the now-expired Centers for Disease Control eviction moratorium was inconsistent to begin with, and in some areas there have been few checks on tenant turnover and rent increases even during the pandemic.

“Increasing home prices fueled by an intense housing shortage have created opportunities for investors to reap big profits,” said Sheharyar Bokhari, senior economist at Redfin. “Those same factors have pushed more Americans to rent, which also creates opportunities for investors because investors typically turn the homes they purchase into rentals and can now charge higher rents.” Slightly more than three in four (76.8%) homes bought by investors were paid in cash in the third quarter, highlighting another challenge the investor-rich marketplace has raised for regular buyers.

