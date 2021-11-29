Coronado Crime Report (November 20 through November 26)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported theft from unlocked vehicle.
Vandalism Report at Coronado Golf Course on Visalia Row
Vandalism found to 14, 17, and 18 greens.
Arrests:
11/20/2021: Willfully Threatening to Commit a Crime and Battery – Felony on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo
59 year old male
11/20/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Olive Avenue and 8th Street
28 year old male
11/22/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard
22 year old male
11/26/2021: Possession of a Firearm When Prohibited – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue
38 year old male
11/26/2021: Possession of Excessive Amounts of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and Alameda Boulevard
33 year old male