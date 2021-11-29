Monday, November 29, 2021
Coronado Crime Report (November 20 through November 26)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported theft from unlocked vehicle.

Vandalism Report at Coronado Golf Course on Visalia Row

Vandalism found to 14, 17, and 18 greens.

Arrests:

11/20/2021: Willfully Threatening to Commit a Crime and Battery – Felony on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo

59 year old male

11/20/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Olive Avenue and 8th Street

28 year old male

11/22/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard

22 year old male

11/26/2021: Possession of a Firearm When Prohibited – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue

38 year old male

11/26/2021: Possession of Excessive Amounts of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and Alameda Boulevard

33 year old male



Bella Villarin
