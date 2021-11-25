Public Review Period Extended for PMPU Draft Program EIR

Source: Port of San Diego

Public Review Period Extended for Port Master Plan Update Draft Program Environmental Impact Report

The Port of San Diego is extending the public review period for the Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU). The public review and input period will now close at 5 pm on Monday, January 10, 2022 (extended from December 23, 2021). The Port welcomes and encourages all feedback and is grateful the community is engaged in the PMPU process.

The Port is updating its Port Master Plan, a water and land use plan that designates specific areas of San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront for maritime, fishing, visitor-serving commercial, recreational, conservation, and institutional uses. The plan determines where port activities should take place, where recreational amenities should be located, and where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants, and visitor-serving retail may be built.

The Draft Program EIR, which includes the latest Draft PMPU, is available for public review at portofsandiego.org/pmpu. The Draft EIR includes analysis of potential environmental impacts such as, but not limited to, air quality, climate change, traffic, noise, and natural resources. The Draft PMPU includes goals, policies and development standards that reflect extensive input from the public, stakeholders, and the Board of Port Commissioners. A tracked changes version of the Draft PMPU is also available at portofsandiego.org/pmpu and shows the text changes made since the Revised Draft PMPU was published in October 2020.

As noted above, comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, and should be emailed to pmpu@portofsandiego.org or mailed to the Port of San Diego, Attn: Planning Department, P.O. Box 120488, San Diego, CA 92112-0488. The document is also available for public review during normal business hours at the Port’s Office of the District Clerk, 3165 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101, as well as at the Coronado Public Library (640 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118), San Diego Central Library (330 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101), and the Imperial Beach Library (810 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932). Note that review must be done at the location. The Notice of Availability is available here.

More information on the Port Master Plan Update Draft Program Environmental Impact Report





