John D. Spreckels Center Holiday Festivities in December

The month of December promises to bring holiday cheer at the John D. Spreckels Center as we begin with our “Craft and Cider by the Tree” event on December 1 from 1:30-3 pm. This is a casual time for participants to join the Spreckels staff and enjoy an afternoon by the fireplace listening to music, seeing the soft glow of the tree lights, plus warm apple cider, coffee and treats. In addition, an adorable, simple “snowman saltshaker” craft will be demonstrated and available for those who want to create with us. Registration is $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents.

New for this season, the Spreckels Center has teamed with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission to begin a Community Chorus. On Wednesday, December 8, spend a night celebrating the sounds of the holidays with this group’s inaugural live “Comfort and Joy” holiday performance at the John D. Spreckels Center. The concert features Elena Vizuet, Chorus Director and Dianne Lookabaugh as the Piano Accompanist. This is a “must see” gathering that begins at 6:30 pm and is open to the public at no cost. Refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be on site as well.

To cap off the holiday festivities our Top Hat Reader’s Theatre will be showcasing a “Sleigh Ride to Nostalgia” performance on Tuesday, December 21. These “Top Hat” actors will read skits, plays, lyrics and prose inducing infectious laughter. This is another free event open to the public. Start time begins at 11 am and registration is not required. All ages are welcome.

The Spreckels staff is excited to celebrate with our community this holiday season and is looking forward to bringing joy and cheer through these wonderful events. For more information, call 619-522-7343.





