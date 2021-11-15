Final Cross Country Meets and Pre-Season Track

Only one more competition remains in this year’s Coronado Islander Cross Country season, the CIF finals this Saturday. Last Wednesday, we had the Western League finals at Morley Field. Out of that meet, we’re advancing two boys and six girls to CIF. The two boys are Conor Youngblood and Detrik Heidt, who clocked times of 17:44 and 18:02 over the 3.11 mile City Conference Cross Country.

Leading the girls was Lily Clemons, with a time of 21:44 over the same course. Joining her at CIF will be Dana Jennings, Jaya Jost, Eva Vinegrad, Sierra Grella, and Anna Youngblood.

For more photos from this meet, CLICK HERE.

Pre-Season Track & Field Conditioning

Beginning on 29 November, our new Track & Field Head Coach Cameron Gary will conduct voluntary pre-season training three days a week on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday (Friday will be added later).

Coach Gary’s training will be for those athletes who are sprinters, throwers, and jumpers. Coach Gary is highly qualified and conducts coaching clinics throughout California. I’ll be handling the distance training.

Check out our website at IslanderTrack.Com for more information.





