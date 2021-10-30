One Book, One San Diego 2021 Teen Author Event with Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed

Join Coronado Public Library, One Book, One San Diego and the San Diego County Library for two virtual events from 4 to 5 pm on Thursday, November 4 with When Stars Are Scattered (teen graphic novel) creators Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed.

Jamieson, a Newbery Honor winner, and Mohamed will discuss their graphic novel When Stars are Scattered, the story of two brothers who spend their young lives in a refugee camp in Kenya.

The event can be watched live on the One Book, One San Diego Facebook page and will be moderated by Little Fish Comic Book Studios Executive Director Alonso Nunez. He and the authors will discuss how graphic novels can encourage families to read together.

One Book, One San Diego is our region’s premier literary program, presented in partnership between KPBS and over 80 public libraries, service organizations and educational institutions. Now in its 15th year, the purpose is to bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing the same book. The Coronado Public Library is a proud partner organization in this program.





